September is suicide awareness month

Suicide does not discriminate, and to prevent it, neither can we. #BeThere. September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The issues that divide us have received national headlines, but the issues that lead to death by suicide are ones we all face equally. No one is immune from depression, PTSD, substance-use disorder, illness, job loss or any myriad risk factors that can lead someone to considering suicide. To help end this epidemic, we must put aside our preconceived assumptions and biases about suicide and people who may be at risk.