No. 3 Huskers Let Lead Slip Away as No. 20 Utah Rallies to Win in Five
Fresh off a sweep over No. 19 Creighton in Omaha, the third-ranked Huskers surrendered a 2-0 lead at home and fell to No. 20 Utah in five sets on Saturday night. The loss is the first of the season for the Huskers, who fell to 6-1. Utah improved to 7-0 with an 18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory in front of 8,362 fans at the Devaney Center. Senior captain Nicklin Hames said the mood was “quiet” in the locker room after the match.hailvarsity.com
