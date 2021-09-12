CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMARY GIL CARTE, age 82, of Thomasville, Ga., passed away peacefully, alongside loved ones, on the evening of September 5, 2021. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on September 26, 1938, to the late Timothy and Elizabeth Kelly Hollandsworth. Mary Gil had a gracious heart, was an avid writer and enjoyed spending time with family at her beloved Saint Teresa beach. She will be remembered as a tough little lady who loved her dog Kayla with all her might. She loved being a mom, and even more so a Grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carte. She is survived by her four children, Chris (Laura), Kelly, Shannon (Erika) and Jason (Melissa), 10 grandchildren and a large network of loving extended family. She loved hard and will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (http://act.alz.org/donate). To express condolences, the family has left her Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/mary.g.carte) open for others to share their wonderful memories of Mary Gil Carte. Family and friends are invited to visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com.

