CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills massive favorites to win Week 1

By BetMan01
Buffalo Rumblings
 4 days ago

The Buffalo Bills start their 2021 season against he Pittsburgh Steelers. Two playoff teams going head to head, though they're of a different caliber. The Bills are aiming for a Super Bowl, wile the Steelers are hoping to get back to the playoffs. One would assume that a battle between two teams that made the playoffs last year would be a tough hard fought game. In reality, not many believe that the Steelers are going to put up much of a fight.

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiartonecho.com

KRYK SLANTS: Yeah, that’s how good Matthew Stafford can be

Matthew Stafford always will have his haters. A portion of Detroit Lions fans will go to their graves believing the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick was overrated, and under-achieved in the Motor City. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

I will not fight anyone over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021

I love watching college football, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it last year. Why? A lack of full stadiums. I mean, unlike the NFL, a league that is still pretty darn entertaining to watch without a single person in the stands—at least that’s how I felt last year as I witnessed Pittsburgh accrue a 12-4 mark—college football just isn’t the same without those packed stadiums.
NFL
Washington Post

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Steelers crash the top 5

Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Buccaneers and Chiefs remain atop the rankings. But it gets messy from there. The Bills, Packers, Titans, Browns and Patriots began with losses, although Cleveland’s defeat came while hanging tough with the Chiefs. The Rams move up, and the Saints and Steelers move into the top five. At the bottom, the Texans showed they aren’t the league’s worst team, at least for now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Bucs#Lions
Buffalo Rumblings

Star Lotulelei ruled out of Buffalo Bills season opener

Star Lotulelei’s return to action will be delayed another week. The Buffalo Bills nose tackle, who opted out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, won’t be able to play in the 2021 season opener due to a calf injury. The injury held him out of practice all week, and Sean McDermott ruled him out this morning during an interview on WGR 550.
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Steelers-Bills Week 1 Preview

It's time once again to kick-off another season of Buffalo Bills football. This one, though, has quite a different feel than many before it. Many national media members have jumped on the bandwagon and made the Bills their pick to not only reach the Big Game, but win it. Their...
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills Predictions – Week 1

Ok everyone, breathe. We made it. Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us, and it feels good. This first matchup is a fun one for the Buffalo Bills: the Pittsburgh Steelers. Previously on Bills vs Steelers (Week 14, 2020)…. It was a cold December night in Buffalo. A...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo Rumblings

The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills open 2021 season at home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills will open their 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of one of last season’s marquee matchups. The Steelers started the season very hot, going 11-0 until losing their first game in Week 12 to the Washington Football Team. The Bills would hand them their second loss the following week after the first of Taron Johnson’s game-changing interception returns for touchdowns. The Steelers finished out the season at 12-4 and won the AFC North. Their season ended in the Wild Card round at the hands of their division foe, the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Billieve Podcast: Previewing Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s finally here: the start of the Buffalo Bills 2021 season! The Bills have legit Super Bowl aspirations, and Buffalo kicks off its most anticipated season in years on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium. On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Cap-strapped Buffalo Bills convert part of Jordan Poyer’s base salary to spread out hit

The Buffalo Bills on Friday processed a little contractual move to free up salary cap space. Entering the week with less than $1.5 million in cap space, the Bills converted part of safety Jordan Poyer’s salary into a signing bonus to more than double their available 2021 cap space. The news comes to us from Field Yates.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 9/11: Bills defensive line faces stiff test vs. Steelers

When the Buffalo Bills were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs to end their 2020 season, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott prioritized improving the team’s pass rush, particularly from its front four. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with analysis on one of...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Isaiah McKenzie leaves the game with shoulder injury after signaling for a fair catch

Buffalo Bills wide receiver and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie has left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after reinjuring his shoulder. McKenzie signaled for a fair catch after the first Steelers series, caught the ball, and then was immediately met by trainers and went to the tent with his arm stationary by his side. He then went to the locker room with his pads off.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bills, Week 1: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers’ 23-16 win over the Bills

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
NFL
stillcurtain.com

3 things we learned from Steelers Week 1 win over Bills

The Steelers pulled off an upset win on the road over the Bills in Week 1, generating these three key takeaways from the victory. All the anticipation, all the excitement, and all the hopes of a championship 2021 NFL season for the Pittsburgh Steelers commenced with a road game against the playoff-hopeful Buffalo Bills.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 1 Betting: Darius Butler's favorite bets of the week

Since it’s my first week with PFF, I want to give readers some insight into how I pick the winner of each NFL game and identify my favorite bets of the Week 1 slate. Every week, I look at who has the edge in these five categories: quarterback, defense, offensive talent, play in the trenches and coaching.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills start Cody Ford, rotate Ike Boettger at right guard in season opener

Well, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was close to the vest when naming his starting offensive line this offseason. Even after the team’s final preseason game and training camp wrapped up, he refused to name the starting five. Then he went the way most people were expecting. Left tackle...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 23: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a rude awakening at the start of their 2021 season, losing 23-16 against a focused Pittsburgh Steelers. As Highmark Stadium was overflowing and humming with excited fans, the Bills seemed a little too wound up, and rarely found an offensive rhythm against the Steelers. They gave up 20 unanswered points in the second half, weren’t able to put together a comeback, and will start the season 0-1.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy