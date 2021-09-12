School Matters: Lessons can still to be learned from 9/11

Twenty years ago, I was an elementary principal in Montgomery County, Virginia. Early that morning, we received a multitude of conflicting reports that something significant had happened in New York City, in Arlington, and in Pennsylvania. At first, it appeared there had been a horrific accident with an airliner, but it quickly became evident it was a coordinated terrorist attack on America. We locked down the building, kept students within the classroom, and did all we could to comfort and assure staff that we were safe. Few of us really understood the significance of this day and the impact it would have on our nation.