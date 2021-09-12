CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren event offering help for homeless veterans

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

STAND DOWN DAY: The Trumbull County Homeless Veteran Stand Down Day will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge Pavilion, 674 Main Ave. SW, Warren. Veterans may bring dog tags, military discharge or VA identification along with photo identification. Other activities will include haircuts, comfort items, clothing, veteran services, counseling and food. The event will help homeless and at-risk veterans. The event is sponsored by the Trumbull County At Risk Veterans Inc., Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary 11 and Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary 1090.

www.tribtoday.com

