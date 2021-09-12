CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Flexen struggles as Mariners fall to Diamondbacks and drop two games back in wild-card race

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The seething anger at himself and his performance could no longer be contained in Chris Flexen. It had been building with every missed location, every pitch that wasn’t executed and every baserunner. On any night, these sorts of struggles on the mound stir the rage monster inside of...

