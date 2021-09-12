CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees snap skid with 8-7 win over Mets as Aaron Judge hits 2 homers

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A wild back-and-forth affair in front of a sold-out Citi Field crowd tied the Subway Series at one win apiece. All of the Yankees’ offensive production arrived in a rush — they put up a five-spot in the second inning — then their bats went silent until the eighth. Aaron Judge delivered the key blow with a game-tying two-run moonshot off Trevor May, who generously left an 86-mph change-up at the top of the zone for the Yankees slugger to demolish.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kyle Higashioka
FanSided

Mets fan caught throwing garbage at Aaron Judge while he caught a fly-out (Video)

The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.
MLB
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Moonshot#The Bronx Bombers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s comments on dizziness seem worrisome

Aaron Judge was removed from the New York Yankees‘ thriller against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball due to dizziness, which many believed was the result of a collision with the wall coupled with a diving effort on Saturday night. We’re still unsure and we don’t have any answers, but...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Stanton will get a rare day off after he went 5-for-11 with a home run, four RBI and a strikeout across the last three games. Aaron Judge will shift to right field while Brett Gardner starts in center.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
New York Post

How Yankees should handle their hunt for shortstop in offseason

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.
MLB
wmleader.com

Aaron Judge’s giant value to Yankees is undeniable

Aaron Judge stepped out of the Yankee Stadium dugout and toward the batting cage, speaking softly and carrying a very big stick. Judge might appear huge on TV, but to see him live on the field is to remember that at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, he is five inches taller and 67 pounds heavier than the giant whose presence filled the old ballpark like no other: Babe Ruth.
MLB
bronxpinstripes.com

Why has Joey Gallo hit a skid with the Yankees?

Joey Gallo has been a New York Yankee for a month, and while he’s had some signs of being on a tear, it’s usually flamed out and turned into a skid. He’s striking out a lot, but that’s not new for Gallo. He’s walking a lot, which is not new for Gallo as well. So if it isn’t the whiffs, and there isn’t a lack of walks, how do you diagnose his struggles? Gallo isn’t immune to struggles, (no player is), he had a rough 2020 at the dish too. I don’t really believe in players not being able to handle New York, and Joey Gallo isn’t an exception to me.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: Latest injury update on Aaron Judge

So far, we can firmly say that the New York Yankees have had the luxury to enjoy a relatively healthy season from their star player, Aaron Judge. He has taken part in 129 games and is already up to 552 plate appearances. He has missed some contests here and there, in part because the organization has made it a priority to keep him in one piece.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy