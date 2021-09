FC Cincinnati (3-10-8, 17 points) are in 13th place in the East and on an MLS-worst 12-game winless streak (0-5-7). The team also is on a three-game losing streak. It was supposed to be a season to remember for Cincinnati with the opening of a new 26,000-seat stadium, but the club still has not won at the venue, going 0-4-5 so far. A meeting against a last-place team represents the best chance for a victory breakthrough.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO