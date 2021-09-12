CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chain Reaction Rear-end Crash at Red Light in Chula Vista Sends 4 to Hospital

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zYcz_0btXmOe200
A vehicle smashed into a sedan in Chula Vista Saturday, causing a chain-reaction crash. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A distracted driver caused a chain-reaction crash in Chula Vista Saturday that injured four people, including a pre-teen boy.

The male driver of a white truck told Chula Vista police that he became distracted while driving westbound on Orange Avenue just after noon, according to OnScene.TV.

He said he glanced away at a red light and as he looked back up, he slammed into a red Toyota. Four more vehicles that had been stopped at the light were also involved.

A 12-year-old boy in the red car suffered a compound wrist fracture. Authorities sent the victims to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers closed westbound Orange at Melrose Ave for more 90 minutes following the crash.

Comments / 1

TheTIMWING
4d ago

Distracted, Code for “checking his device for his real important messages”. I seen this so many times, people slowing down start checking your messages, look up, and stopped just short of slamming into a car that stopped.

Reply
3
 

