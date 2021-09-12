CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

‘Never Forget’: Sights And Sounds From 9/11 Attacks 20 Years Ago

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5eDt_0btXm7iw00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As September 11 comes to an end, CBS3 wanted to take a moment to do what many of you have done today and in the days leading up: reflect on September 11 and its impact two decades later.

An entire generation has now grown up in the shadow of that fateful day when evil unleashed on American soil.

We watched it together.

The moments of sheer terror, unbelievable acts of violence, and hate thwarted on so many that Tuesday in September.

You remember where you were. What you were doing. The shock at how icons of America were toppled was seared in our minds.

You remember how air traffic was grounded, the skies falling silent, and, yes, the fear of more planes yet to be accounted for that September 11 morning that could inflict more attacks.

And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear from all of us very soon. Here at home, we watched together.

For days we buried our dead, the heroes, the women, and men who went to work that day remain in our hearts.

We’ve said since: “Never Forget.”

“The public servants who lost their lives saving others will never be forgotten,” then-Mayor John Street said.

For weeks, we remained on high alert. In a post 9/11 world, trips on planes were dramatically different with enhanced security. For years, we’ve remembered the fallen.

Today is no different. Thus closing another 9/11. And we remember 20 years and a generation later.

We again salute the sacrifices of so many and hold close to our hearts the memories of people who while no longer with us, live on within us.

We never forget.

For more coverage remembering 9/11, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! News

Never Forget: 20 Americans Share Their Extraordinary Memories From 9/11

Watch: How Nurses Are Taking Care Of Their Own--Feel Good Friday. It's a question that instantly draws a vivid memory for anyone who lived through that horrific day. For some, it feels like yesterday when they were sitting on their couch watching Katie Couric or Charlie Gibson deliver breaking news on their favorite morning show. Others recall looking out their windows and spotting smoke and flames coming from the iconic World Trade Center towers. Others still recall simply a surreal sense of disbelief.
AMERICAS
Great Bend Tribune

9/11: We'll never forget

Those old enough to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 recall that some things changed forever on that day. Family members of 9/11 victims will gather at New York’s Memorial plaza on Saturday to read aloud the names of those killed in the attacks, as well as those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
POLITICS
auburnvillager.com

Never Forget: 9/11 'fresh again' 20 years later

On Saturday, 20 years will have passed since 19 terrorists hijacked four planes and flew them into two towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing 2,977 innocent civilians and changing the course of world history forever. For Sunel Merchant, whose morning on Sept. 11,...
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
riverdalepress.com

A difficult anniversary, but 9/11 is about never forgetting

There was nothing more exciting to me growing up than a trip to the airport. And it was certainly an adventure, considering the closest airports from my small town in Pennsylvania’s rural Appalachia was more than two hours in either direction. But it meant going to the city — either...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Never forget: Thousands remain sickened by 9/11 attacks, officials say

Advocates for first responders gathered at Ground Zero Wednesday to bring renewed attention to the thousands of people grappling with serious illnesses stemming from 9/11. Some 10,000 emergency personnel and civilians rely on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to treat serious health problems related to exposure to toxins and carcinogens from the terror attacks two decades ago, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Never Forget#American
theapopkavoice.com

Never Forget: Apopka honors the 9/11 heroes 20 years later

From Crystal Jacome, Interning Correspondent, and Staff Reports. On Saturday, September 11th, 2021, the Apopka community paid tribute to the heroes of September 11th, 2001. Hundreds of residents honored the 2,996 people that died in what was the worst attack on US soil since Pearl Harbor and the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States.
APOPKA, FL
The Independent

Man’s hand ‘chopped off at wrist by Whitechapel vigilantes’

A young man had his hand cut off after being attacked with his own machete by vigilantes in east London, according to reports. The 19-year-old was found with “life-changing injuries” on Golding Street, in the Whitechapel area, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the residential area, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
ACCIDENTS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Alien Sighting' in Kentucky Sparks Gunfire

In a bizarre story out of Kentucky, cops arrested a man for firing a gun from a hotel window and, when questioned by police, he claimed that aliens were to blame for the shooting. The strange incident reportedly occurred in the community of Richmond early Saturday morning when authorities received a call about gunfire at a local hotel. Upon their arrival, police confirmed the report as they witnessed someone shooting out of one of the windows of the establishment. After ensuring that the other patrons at the hotel were evacuated to a safe location, cops swooped in and arrested Samuel Riddell, who offered an out-of-this-world explanation for what caused the frightening event.
KENTUCKY STATE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy