Okmulgee County Inmate Pleads Guilty To Rioting In Federal Detention Facility

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jason Don Rowan, 38, entered a guilty plea on August 31, 2021, to Rioting in a Federal Detention Facility, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1792, 2, punishable by imprisonment for a period of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $250,000.00, supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment fee in the amount of $100.00.