Eric Dier forced off with an injury during Tottenham loss. Tottenham defender Eric Dier had to be taken off with an injury during the loss against Crystal Palace (h/t Football.london). It was during the 12-minute mark that Dier collided with Jordan Ayew and had to walk off. Not much is known at this stage but from the looks of it, it seems to be a knee problem.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO