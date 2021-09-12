Anna Elizabeth Wolf was born May 22, 1916 on a little farm in Salunga to Annie and Joseph Cooper. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister, and grew up with the nickname of Bep. She graduated from East Hempfield Township high school in Landisville in May of 1934, and went to work at Woolworth's 5 & 10 in Lancaster where she met C. Hunter Pettit. They were married Sept 24, 1939 in Valley Forge. They lived in Philadelphia during WWII and had two daughters, Martha (deceased) who was married to Robert Mumma, Chambersburg, and Jean (Robert Bleecher), Lancaster. After the war they moved back to Salunga where their third daughter Betty Jane (B. Torry) Perry County was born.