CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountville, PA

Harold S. Wade

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold S. Wade, 93, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Juniper Village. He was the husband of the late Lorraine E. Wade. Harold was born in New Providence, son of the late Roy and Lizzie Brubaker Wade. He was a machine set-up person for Slaymaker Lock Company for 43 years before his retirement in 1989. Following his retirement, he was a builder of pre-fabricated homes for JC Snavely and Sons for three years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. Harold was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, usher and communion steward. He was also a member of Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM; Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and the Valley of Harrisburg A.A.S.R. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, fishing, hunting and long walks through Mountville.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountville, PA
City
Wrightsville, PA
City
New Providence, PA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Paul
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy