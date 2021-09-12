Harold S. Wade, 93, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Juniper Village. He was the husband of the late Lorraine E. Wade. Harold was born in New Providence, son of the late Roy and Lizzie Brubaker Wade. He was a machine set-up person for Slaymaker Lock Company for 43 years before his retirement in 1989. Following his retirement, he was a builder of pre-fabricated homes for JC Snavely and Sons for three years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. Harold was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, usher and communion steward. He was also a member of Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM; Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and the Valley of Harrisburg A.A.S.R. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, fishing, hunting and long walks through Mountville.