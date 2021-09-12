Harry Francis Parker
Harry Francis Parker, 74 of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the third of five children to Harry (Sr.) and Dorothy (Shaffer) Parker. Harry graduated from West Catholic High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army, earn both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Temple University, and pursue doctoral studies in American History. Harry spent 26 years with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and retired as the Chief of Archives & Manuscripts for the state.lancasteronline.com
