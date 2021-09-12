CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lititz, PA

Harry Francis Parker

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Francis Parker, 74 of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the third of five children to Harry (Sr.) and Dorothy (Shaffer) Parker. Harry graduated from West Catholic High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army, earn both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Temple University, and pursue doctoral studies in American History. Harry spent 26 years with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and retired as the Chief of Archives & Manuscripts for the state.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lititz, PA
Obituaries
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Obituaries
City
Sharon, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lititz, PA
City
Parker, PA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Catholic High School#The United States Army#Temple University#American History#Deklan
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy