Deborah Kay McBride

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Kay McBride, 64, of Columbia, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Debi was born in Lancaster on September 13, 1956, daughter of Shirley F. Gates McBride, Columbia and the late Richard M. McBride. She was employed by Driveline Company and she started The Widow's Oil Ministry. Debi was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1974. She was an avid collector of Lighthouses, was a compassionate and loving person who always went out of her way to help those in need and was a lover of felines. Debi was the author of the book, "The Rescued Cat that was Chipped." This book is to help stray and lost cats to be returned to their owners.

