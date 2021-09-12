CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Typhoon pours 5 inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Chanthu has drenched Taiwan as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast. The typhoon was moving Saturday toward Shanghai on the Chinese mainland. Airline flights and train service were suspended in Taiwan as the storm approached. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from areas at risk of flooding. The Central Weather Bureau said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain has fallen in some areas and more is forecast. On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Communications malfunction halts all Dutch trains

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch rail network has ground to a halt due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers. The glitch left many commuters stranded Thursday evening as they tried to get home from work. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected. The national railway company halted all trains late in the afternoon, a peak time for commuters. The company said that due to a “telephone malfunction at the traffic control posts” no trains would run until at least 7 p.m.. It advised passengers not already stranded to delay any planned travel.
TRAFFIC
abc17news.com

Italy to mandate Covid-19 ‘Green Pass’ for all workers

The Italian government has approved a decree making it mandatory for all public and private sector workers to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a news conference on Thursday. The rule was decided at a cabinet meeting and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy, tries to allay China fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to boost economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific. It unveiled a new strategy Thursday just hours after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a security alliance likely to reshape their relations with the vast region. The EU sees the zone as a priority given its rising population, role in global trade and security and its impact on climate change. US-China tensions are also on the rise there. The aim is to strengthen economic relations and fight climate change but also to improve maritime security. The EU hopes it will result in more deployments to the region by European navies, but insists that the move is not meant to counter China’s influence.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy