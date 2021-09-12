CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Hungary to open its arms to everyone, in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies. Francis made the comments Sunday as he opened a four-day, two-nation visit to Central Europe, his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. Francis met with Orban for 40 minutes in what the Vatican said was a “cordial atmosphere.” Orban said he urged Francis to not let “Christian Hungary perish.” Francis presided over a lengthy Mass and stood and waved to crowds during a jaunt in his open-sided popemobile.

