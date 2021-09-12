Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

Pope Francis, already recovered from the colon surgery for which he was admitted last July for more than a week, has resumed his international project. Once the rumors of resignation have been cleared and the agenda reactivated, this Sunday he will begin a trip that will take him until Wednesday to Budapest and Slovakia. A visit inevitably marked by the meeting that he will hold with the Hungarian president, Viktor Orbán, whose politics and way of seeing the world are at the opposite of what Francisco has promoted since his pontificate began in 2013. The meeting, which was not confirmed until the last moment, it will be held behind closed doors.

