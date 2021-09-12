CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

WATCH: FCS Jacksonville State launches hail mary to beat Florida State

By Pete Nakos about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just days after taking Notre Dame to overtime, Florida State has been knocked off by Jacksonville State. Down three with under 20 seconds remaining, the FCS school ran four vertical to try and pull of the hail mary. The play worked. Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper found Damond Philyaw-Johnson down...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

ACC power rankings after Week 2 of college football

ESPN’s Football Power Index updated its ACC power rankings based on their performance through Week Two. The new power rankings provide an updated look at where each team stands within the conference and how they stack up nationally. Clemson remains on top despite an early loss to Georgia, but the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Auburn’s travels, UCLA’s good start and mocking UConn

Amazing — Auburn’s game at Penn State on Saturday will be the Tigers’ first visit to a Big Ten campus since 1931 (Wisconsin). Auburn played in New York (Manhattan), Boston (Boston College) and Dallas (SMU) in the next decade. After World War II, though, Shug Jordan was intent on bringing home games to what was then a small stadium. Not to mention that Big Ten teams were integrated. It wouldn’t be until 1976, the year after Jordan retired, that the Tigers ventured far (Arizona). Former Auburn athletic director David Housel, who scheduled home-and-homes with West Virginia, Syracuse and USC (Matt Leinart made his first start at Jordan-Hare), among others, told me that in his day, the SEC office discouraged scheduling Big Ten teams because the leagues play each other in the Citrus and Outback bowls.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Montana State
On3.com

Top 20 college football teams with the most current NFL talent

Following Week One of the NFL season, the league has released the number of players each college put on NFL rosters this season. Alabama is once again on top of the list, extending a streak that dates back to 2018. The Crimson Tide took over the NFL lead with 44 players, upping the number to 56 in 2019 and 53 in 2020.
NFL
On3.com

LSU announces former players as guest captains for Central Michigan

The LSU Tigers have announced former players Christian LaCotoure, Jacob Hester and Bennie Logan will serve as guest captains for Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. LaCotoure played at LSU from 2013 to 2017. Hailing from Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast High School, LaCoutoure was a three-year starter for the Tigers at defensive end. In his career, he recorded 152 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. As a senior in 2017, LaCotoure was second on the team in tackles, with 66, adding 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Mckenzie Milton
On3.com

White Out game at Penn State to attract list of top recruits

Penn State’s White Out game – dubbed by Sports Illustrated as “perhaps the single greatest atmosphere in American sports” – has always been a big recruiting lure for the Nittany Lions. The same is true with the 2021 version, too. With 110,000 fans decked out in white for Penn State’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

The Opening Line for Kentucky-Chattanooga

It came a little later than normal, but we finally have an opening line for Saturday’s matchup at Kroger Field between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Chattanooga Mocs. Typically, spreads are released Sunday afternoons by the fine folks in Las Vegas. Bookmakers take their time on lines between FBS and FCS teams.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On3.com

Kentucky Football's goals vs. Chattanooga in Week 3

Jacksonville State beat Florida State. Montana shocked Washington. ETSU whipped Vanderbilt in Nashville. In all, eight FCS teams have defeated FBS opponents in 2021. Those upsets make for fantastical headlines; but, don’t expect the same surprising results when the Chattanooga Mocs visit Kroger Field. UK’s opponent on Saturday is the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#Hail Mary#American Football#Fcs Jacksonville State#Yahoo Sportsbook#Seminoles#Irish#Ucf#Fbs Fcs#Acc#Gamecocks#Clemson#Uab
On3.com

Alabama Crimson Tide 2022 Hoops Big Board

The BCS Alabama Crimson Tide hoops big board is a reflection of Nate Oats' top targets and offers in the 2022 class. This is not the official Alabama basketball target board. The Big Board is compiled using interviews, visits and plenty of inside scoop. Sign up for On3+ right now and only spend $10 for the entire first year. That will get you access to exclusive recruiting nuggets, team breakdowns and one of the fastest growing Alabama message boards out there.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops previews matchup against UT-Chattanooga

Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops is approaching this Saturday’s game against FCS opponent UT-Chattanooga as if it were the most important game of the season. Now 2-0 to start the 2021 season, Kentucky is riding rather high off a 35-28 win over the Missouri Tigers last weekend. Beating Mizzou was necessary if the Wildcats wanted to make a serious run for Atlanta and the team took care of business. In all likelihood, Kentucky will steamroll UT-Chattanooga in a couple of days (UK opened as a 31-point favorite), but that’s not the mindset the ‘Cats will walk onto Kroger Field with.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson and Ohio State tied together in weird stat

Clemson and Ohio State are two of the dominant forces in college football and have been for several years. This past weekend, they both did something both teams hadn’t done in seven years. What was it?. Check out the graphic below from FOX College Football. It was the first time...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
On3.com

Top targets still on the board for North Carolina Tar Heels

Since Coach Hubert Davis was named North Carolina‘s head coach in April, he and his staff have done a masterful job recruiting top talent around the country. With the commitment of four-star small forward Tyler Nickels, four-star point guard Seth Trimble, five-star center Jalen Washington and three-star small forward Will Shaver, it’s time to break down who else could commit to UNC and end up in Chapel Hill.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson Commit Central: Where future Tigers are playing Sept. 16-18

Most of Clemson’s 2022 class is set to take the field the next few days for another week of high school football. Arguably the biggest game a future Tiger will be playing in is Oscar Smith versus St. John Bosco. Defensive back pledge Sherrod Covil and his teammates at Oscar Smith are undefeated, but this will be a tough test given the collection of talent on the Braves’ roster.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Bold predictions for Alabama vs. Florida

The Alabama football team is set to travel to Gainesville this weekend to take on Florida in the Crimson Tide's SEC opener. Both teams are undefeated and currently ranked in the top-10. Unfortunately for one of them, it will all come crashing down come Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy