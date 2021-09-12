CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Read Everything Mark Stoops Said After The Win

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Stoops Postgame Press Conference – Transcript provided by UK Athletics. Mark Stoops: Thank you. I’d like to first recognize the heroes day today before I get into talking about the game. But just, you know, today, 9/11, just greatly appreciate all the folks that are on the frontline that work their tails off for us day in and day out. So thank you. I’d also like to recognize the stadium and the fans. I thought it was a wonderful — it was just an awesome atmosphere. It’s been a while since we had an atmosphere like that. And thank you. We need it. Our players deserve it. You could tell they worked extremely hard. It’s my job to get it a little cleaner. We’ll do that. You know, we have to finish off people, you know, much better. We had an opportunity at the end of the first half to really take full control. That didn’t happen. But I was absolutely pleased with the way we started the second half. You talk about the middle eight, we had a chance to really put a knife in them. Let them off the hook. They put the dagger in us at the end of the first half with the touchdown. And we come back, they get the ball, we get an interception and go right down and score. Big part of the game. Really appreciate our players facing that adversity that happened at the end of the first half and once, again, responding. And so, I thought we did so many good things. It’s a shame that, you know, that it had to be so close. Because we had opportunities to pull away. We have to clean that up. We have to get better, and we will. You know, once again, there’s no excuse for fumbling the ball on the 6-inch line. No excuse to get a field goal blocked. You know, would I have to liked to have gone for it there, but if we make the extra point — you know, make the field goal, you know, essentially ice the game. And it’s been a while since we had one blocked, I believe. So we got to get that fixed. But proud of our team and our coaches. They did so many good things. You saw that. It was very evident today. We challenged our team to be excited to play. They were. I felt like we were extremely physical. Once again, we had an opportunity to do — we had some really good drives there. And defensively, they had us on our heels. Give them credit. They did a lot of good things, you know, with Connor (Bazelak) at quarterback, they keep you off-balanced. And we did a nice job. But we rose up and made some stops when we had to. So overall great team victory. We’ll enjoy it tonight and get back to work and try to get to 3-0 next week.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky Kernel

Mark Stoops, Kentucky gains commitment from No. 1 JUCO corner

The No. 1 junior college cornerback is headed to Lexington. DeCarlos Nicholson announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky — Nicholson is now one of the Wildcats’ highest-rated targets in the 2022 class. Currently playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Colleges, Nicholson is rated three-stars...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops challenges fans to pack Kroger Field for Missouri game

Kentucky’s season-opening win over ULM was fun, but Saturday night’s game vs. Missouri is much more important. Not only will the Cats look to avenge last season’s 20-10 loss to the Tigers in Columbia, a win could have massive implications on the SEC East standings. During today’s press conference, Mark Stoops repeatedly called on the Big Blue Nation to pack Kroger Field for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
MISSOURI STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Here’s what Mark Stoops had to say after Kentucky held off Missouri in SEC opener

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with reporters following the Wildcats’ 35-28 victory over Missouri on Saturday, a Southeastern Conference opener that saw Chris Rodriguez run for more than 200 yards with four total touchdowns, along with another great performance from Wan’Dale Robinson (174 offensive yards). Here’s everything Stoops had...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
wholehogsports.com

SEC Report: Arkansas win gets Stoops' attention

6 Arkansas (2-0) 7 Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) 10 Missouri (1-1, 1-1 SEC) 11 Mississippi State (2-0) “I think people outside of our conference obviously get sick of hearing about it, because there’s a lot of chatter nationally about it, but it’s one thing to view it from the outside until you strap it on and play these teams each and every week,” Stoops said. “It’s quite another to see it from the inside.”
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops and Wildcats recap win over Louisiana Monroe

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 1-0 start following their 45-10 victory of Louisiana Monroe on the first full Saturday of college football. Following the win, Mark Stoops and several Wildcats recapped the win, which moved Stoops to 50-50 overall as the program’s head coach. Here is a recap of what they said via UK Athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops has Kentucky Prepared for Everything vs. ULM

Kentucky, Mark Stoops, Ulm, Kentucky Wildcats, Kroger Field, Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks football, Terry Bowden. Mark Stoops took the podium one final time before the Kentucky Wildcats kick off the season Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field against the ULM Warhawks. Unsure of exactly what to expect, Kentucky is prepared for just about anything ULM can roll out onto the field.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Will Levis was 33 yards shy of making Mark Stoops eat unpeeled banana

As predicted, Will Levis’ banana-eating TikTok was everywhere on the SEC Network’s broadcast of Kentucky vs. ULM. Thankfully, sideline reporter Alyssa Lang gave us a new angle to the weeks-old story. Lang asked Mark Stoops how many passing yards Levis would need for Stoops to eat an unpeeled banana. His answer? Four-hundred. Challenge extended.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
saturdaydownsouth.com

Long-time Mark Stoops staffer no longer with Kentucky football, reassigned at UK

Since 2018, Dan Berezowitz had been Kentucky’s chief of staff for the football program. However, the Wildcats are undergoing some organizational changes, and it appears Berezowitz has been impacted. According to Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Berezowitz has been “reassigned within the athletic department” and will only be employed...
KENTUCKY STATE
on3.com

Mark Stoops is 50-50 in 100 games at Kentucky

Kentucky’s win over ULM ushered in a new era for the Wildcats’ offense with the debuts of Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson, and new coordinator Liam Coen, among others. The Levis-Robinson-Coen debut won over the fan base with a new-look, high-powered aerial attack in a convincing first game win, but the changing of the guard wasn’t the only milestone at Kroger Field on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops Shines Spotlight on 8 Wildcats Following ULM Win

Unlike most Americans, Mark Stoops spent his Labor Day at work. He spoke to the media for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon. During the conversation he talked about the play of eight different Wildcats. Here’s what he had to say. Will Levis. The Kentucky quarterback was impressive, throwing for four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

Mark Stoops happy with result vs. ULM but "pissed off" by early mistakes

Kentucky’s start vs. ULM was not ideal, to say the least. On his first throw as a Wildcat, Will Levis zinged it to Josh Ali. The pass hit Ali in the hands, bounced in the air, and landed in the hands of a ULM defender. Not exactly the start Levis was hoping for, but the junior brushed it off, finishing 18-26 for 367 yards and four touchdowns, one of the most impressive debuts in Kentucky Football history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri depth chart and Mark Stoops presser recap

The Kentucky Wildcats’ SEC opener is on deck this week as the Missouri Tigers travel to Kroger Field for a Saturday night showdown. Ahead of the game, Kentucky released its Week 2 depth chart, which didn’t have any changes from the Week 1 edition. That’s actually good news for Taj Dodson, as the sophomore DB is still the second-string free safety behind Yusuf Corker. Dodson suffered a groin injury in the first half of last week’s win over Louisiana Monroe and was declared out for the second half.
KENTUCKY STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

Mark Stoops Set to Make UK Coaching History in Missouri Game

Mark Stoops reached another milestone in his coaching career at Kentucky with a season-opening win vs. ULM at Kroger Field. The win improved Stoops’ overall record at Kentucky to .500, an impressive statistic after he owned a 12-26 record two games into the 2016 season. The game was also the...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ten takeaways from this week's Mark Stoops Show

While Mark Stoops typically speaks to the media a few times per week during the season – once on Monday afternoon for a weekly press conference and another post-practice session on Thursday evening – the Kentucky head coach usually uses his weekly call-in radio show on Monday evenings to kick back and relax a bit. During the hour-long show with Tom Leach, Stoops usually opens up about his team’s performance from the previous week, previews Kentucky’s upcoming opponent, and answers questions via phone and social media from the Big Blue Nation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

BTI's Rants and Ramblings: Mark Stoops and Group of 5 Spreads

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are going to win against Louisiana-Monroe tomorrow. There is little doubt about the outcome of the game. How the Cats look while winning is going to be what so many are interested in the most. But many of us also dabble in the gambling arts and I see a lot of confidence in Mark Stoops and company being able to cover the 4-touchdown spread. And why wouldn’t you? Not only does Kentucky come in with a lot of confidence in Will Levis and the returning players but ULM coaches have basically already thrown in the towel.
SPORTS
247Sports

Mark Stoops proud of former players in the NFL

Kentucky has three former players playing in Thursday's NFL season opener between the Cowboys and Buccaneers, along with a bunch of others on NFL rosters, something that means a lot to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops' Postgame Press Conference

Mark Stoops’ postgame press conference is underway now from the bowels of Kroger Field in Lexington and you can tune in via UK Athletics’ live stream. Stoops will take questions about his team’s win over Missouri to move to 2-0 on the young 2021 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy