Read Everything Mark Stoops Said After The Win

Mark Stoops Postgame Press Conference – Transcript provided by UK Athletics. Mark Stoops: Thank you. I’d like to first recognize the heroes day today before I get into talking about the game. But just, you know, today, 9/11, just greatly appreciate all the folks that are on the frontline that work their tails off for us day in and day out. So thank you. I’d also like to recognize the stadium and the fans. I thought it was a wonderful — it was just an awesome atmosphere. It’s been a while since we had an atmosphere like that. And thank you. We need it. Our players deserve it. You could tell they worked extremely hard. It’s my job to get it a little cleaner. We’ll do that. You know, we have to finish off people, you know, much better. We had an opportunity at the end of the first half to really take full control. That didn’t happen. But I was absolutely pleased with the way we started the second half. You talk about the middle eight, we had a chance to really put a knife in them. Let them off the hook. They put the dagger in us at the end of the first half with the touchdown. And we come back, they get the ball, we get an interception and go right down and score. Big part of the game. Really appreciate our players facing that adversity that happened at the end of the first half and once, again, responding. And so, I thought we did so many good things. It’s a shame that, you know, that it had to be so close. Because we had opportunities to pull away. We have to clean that up. We have to get better, and we will. You know, once again, there’s no excuse for fumbling the ball on the 6-inch line. No excuse to get a field goal blocked. You know, would I have to liked to have gone for it there, but if we make the extra point — you know, make the field goal, you know, essentially ice the game. And it’s been a while since we had one blocked, I believe. So we got to get that fixed. But proud of our team and our coaches. They did so many good things. You saw that. It was very evident today. We challenged our team to be excited to play. They were. I felt like we were extremely physical. Once again, we had an opportunity to do — we had some really good drives there. And defensively, they had us on our heels. Give them credit. They did a lot of good things, you know, with Connor (Bazelak) at quarterback, they keep you off-balanced. And we did a nice job. But we rose up and made some stops when we had to. So overall great team victory. We’ll enjoy it tonight and get back to work and try to get to 3-0 next week.