Matt Lubick feels good about the running back position, while also acknowledging a clear-cut top back hasn't yet been made obvious. "We think we have four guys that can run the football," said the Husker offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach on 'Sports Nightly' on Thursday night. "You'd like to have one guy that completely separates himself. That has not really happened yet. Not throwing anyone under the bus, because they've all played well at times. But you'd like to see one guy, 'hey, this is the drive to win the game, who's that guy?'"

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO