Sagittarius: Set your sights on something you want to achieve

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ryan Potter, 26; Emmy Rossum, 35; Jennifer Hudson, 40; Benjamin McKenzie, 43. Happy Birthday: Take your time, look at every angle, and use charm and intelligence to nudge others to follow your lead. Having the right tone, facts and figures in place will help you make progress this year, leading to a better lifestyle, favorable relationships and an innovative way to use your skills efficiently. Play by the rules, and aim to win. Your numbers are 5, 18, 26, 32, 34, 46, 49.

