Richmond, ME

Leonard Pitts Jr.: America has always run from the truth of itself

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. Lee has retreated from Richmond. Again. The first time, you will recall, was in April of 1865, when he and his tattered army abandoned the city, fleeing east before finally surrendering at Appomattox Courthouse to federal forces commanded by General Ulysses S. Grant. This latest — and, one...

Boston Globe

Let’s get real about Robert E. Lee and slavery

Was he a hero, a traitor, an abolitionist, or a slave whipper?. People in Richmond, Va., clapped and cheered on Wednesday as a huge bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its place of honor on Monument Avenue. “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they chanted. But around...
U.S. POLITICS
WUSA

'It's about time the Robert E. Lee statue came down' | Hear Me Out

RICHMOND, Va. — On Wednesday the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond will finally be removed. This ends a lengthy battle over the largest remaining Confederate statue. In a statement, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said, "This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth."
RICHMOND, VA
citywatchla.com

An Unwillingness To Abide Lost Cause Idolatry Any Longer: Robert E. Lee Comes Down At Last

After years of efforts by activists, a pair of rulings from Virginia's state Supreme Court finally cleared the way for Wednesday's removal. The only surprise was "how meekly (Lee) surrendered": In under two hours, "A statue that had been a towering fixture was humbly reduced by an unwillingness to abide Lost Cause idolatry any longer." As Lee came down just before 9 a.m., a crowd chanted, "Na na na na, hey hey, hey good-bye." By 10:45, workers had unceremoniously sawed off his torso and begun loading it into a flatbed truck. For now, the statue will go into storage; the pedestal will remain in place during a community-driven effort to "re-imagine" the space, which has long served as a BLM nexus unofficially dubbed the Marcus-David Peters Circle in honor of a Black teacher killed by police. The action was inevitably slammed by a few revisionist crackpots like Laura Ingraham and some old guy trapped at a Florida golf club who decried the loss of the "magnificent" and "genius" Lee; he exclaimed the brutal, racist general was great at everything "except for Gettysburg" - kinda like "except for losing the election" - and deliriously mused, "If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan." Elsewhere, sane, reputable people celebrated the change as a chance to "honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are" - even belatedly, bittersweetly, with much work remaining. MSNBC's Chris Hayes offers a historic look at that long, seesawing battle for multi-racial democracy, from Lee to Reconstruction to Jim Crow to John Lewis to John Roberts' shredding of voting rights and today's ongoing voting suppression efforts; given our enduring racism, he concludes, "No victory in the struggle about the nature of this country is ever final." And Lee, you lose again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lima News

Leonard Pitts Jr.: The wisdom of experience is a priceless gift … that many spurn

Many years ago, one of my sons came to me, excited about a promotional offer from some bank. I no longer remember the offer or the bank, but I do remember telling him not to fall for it; I had accepted a similar offer years before, and it cost me several of my favorite limbs and the shirt off my back. If a thing sounds too good to be true, I advised, it probably is.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Right-wing radicals have stated their aims. We better believe them

It’s been five years since I first speculated in this space about the end of American democracy. In doing so, I felt like a man climbing out on an especially creaky limb. But as hyperpartisanship rose to ever more bizarre extremes, as the misinformation crisis left ever more people babbling angry gobbledygook, as voter suppression resurrected the zombie of Jim Crow and as Donald Trump swore an oath he didn’t mean, that limb began to feel like bedrock.
POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Leonard Pitts Jr.: It’s shocking how easily it all comes back

It was a day that did not end. It went on for days, it went on for weeks, it went on for years. But then you look up and somehow, 20 years have gone, and you realize with a start that you can’t recall the last time you thought of Sept. 11, 2001. “We’ll go forward from this moment,” I wrote. And we did. And we have. So much so that maybe the events of that day begin to feel a little distant.
AFGHANISTAN
Newsweek

Let Frederick Douglass Point our Way Forward | Opinion

In a striking new portrait of the great anti-slavery campaigner and former slave Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist stares ahead defiantly, sure of himself and his cause. The portrait is being unveiled today by the Union League Legacy Foundation, a charity that supports the values of the Union League of Philadelphia—a club founded in 1862 to support the Union, the abolition of slavery and President Abraham Lincoln.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bakersfield Californian

LEONARD PITTS: Activism is not a popularity contest

"He wears the clothes of a dissenter, but there's a logo on his back." — Don Henley. When he died, Martin Luther King was likely the most hated man in America. This is a fact obscured by decades of veneration so intense that even conservatives now try to claim him as one of their own, but it's a fact, just the same. A 1968 Harris Poll found King's disapproval rate among white Americans at 75 percent. Roughly half of all black Americans also viewed him negatively.
ADVOCACY
Gazette

Has America changed for the better since 9/11? | From the Editor

There’s a lot of stressful news to unpack the past few weeks. The brutal end to America’s two-decade war in Afghanistan. Extreme weather events including severe flooding in the eastern United States and devastating fires in the west. COVID infections hitting a peak not seen in nine months. Yes, there...
WORLD
Washington Post

Amy Coney Barrett has ascended

At long last, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has shed her fragile person shell and purged herself of the last traces of human fallibility. Justice Barrett knows that judges must be “hypervigilant” to make certain they aren’t letting their own biases “creep into their decisions.” But she is beyond all that, which is what allowed her to deliver these remarks at . . . a Mitch McConnell event, introduced by Mitch McConnell!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC contributor calls Larry Elder 'Trumpism in blackface'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the ex-GOP flack-turned-liberal host allowed a guest on her show to assert without pause that Larry Elder, the top Republican gubernatorial candidate who could become California's first Black governor, represents "Trumpism in Blackface." Wallace welcomed MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson onTuesday's installment of "Deadline: White House," where...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

A Guide to Larry Elder, the Right-Wing Extremist Who Could Be the Next Governor of California

After a circus of a summer spent hearing appeals from a motley crew of gubernatorial candidates, Californians will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Gavin Newsom. If they do, the man who replaces him will probably be Larry Elder, a libertarian radio host who rose to the top of a crowded field of small-time Republicans, including a guy who has been touring the state with a live Kodiak bear (we weren’t kidding about the circus). The problem with the 69-year-old Elder is that he’s no better equipped to run a state of 40 million than the man-bear duo, and more dangerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Florida governor conflated 'black joy' with protest, judge says

Sept 16 - A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a sweeping anti-protest bill enacted by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, writing that officials’ reaction to peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 is akin to the unlawful racist backlash seen during 1960s protests against Jim Crow laws.
FLORIDA STATE

