Thousands of indigenous people protested in Guatemala Wednesday -- the bicentennial of Central American independence -- denounce their exclusion from political and social life as well as government corruption. "There is nothing to celebrate," indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, a former presidential candidate, said at a rally in the southern Retalhuleu province. "It has been 200 years of calamity, corruption, looting and theft here in Guatemala," she added. The demonstrations were organized by the Codeca peasants movement to highlight the racism it says is directed at the Maya, Xinca and Garifuna peoples of Guatemala.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO