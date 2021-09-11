CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tales of Arise: How to Remove Outfits

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile changing outfits in Tales of Arise is pretty straightforward, it’s not as clear how to remove outfits once applied. There are quite a lot of outfits and other cosmetic items in the game that can be earned by rescuing owls or getting the DLC and with that comes a good amount of customization for each of the six playable characters. Understandably, it’s easy to grow tired of these choices or simply not want to see that gun you bought any longer so you’ll want to remove them. Here’s everything we know on how to remove outfits in Tales of Arise.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturedvultures.com

Tales of Arise: How To Craft and Enhance Accessories

The accessories system in Tales of Arise is probably the most complex system at a glance in the whole game, both in terms of crafting accessories and enhancing accessories. Crafting accessories isn’t available immediately in Tales of Arise, as you must first make your wait to Cyslodia, the second area in the game. Talk to the merchant and you will unlock the ability to craft and enhance accessories. All merchants offer this mechanic, as do all metal engravers at inns.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Tales of Arise Side Quests guide: how to complete every quest

Tales of Arise is looking to be one of the best RPGs of the year, as well as one of the best entries in the franchise. And as with any good RPG, there are plenty of optional sidequests to take on. Most of the game's sidequests are easily found, labeled...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise: How to Claim Deluxe, Ultimate, and DLC Items

Tales of Arise is a massive JRPG, and you can claim DLC items if you bought the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game to help you on your journey. You can also buy these DLC costumes and items separately if you only have the base game. DLC items won’t be automatically added to your inventory. Instead, you have to manually claim them from a special menu. Here’s how to claim DLC items in Tales of Arise.
RECIPES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Sprint & Run Faster

Developed and published by Bandai Namco, Tales of Arise marks the debut of the Tales of series on the new generation of consoles. The game features two new protagonists, along with a whole new cast of characters, as they go on a journey to fight the oppression of the Renan people. Here’s how to sprint and run faster in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tales Of Arise#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Dlc#Triangle
sirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Guide: How to Defeat the Mantis in the Sandinus Ravine

Tales of Arise is set in a world that’s filled with danger and malice. As the player, you will get the chance to fight a myriad of powerful enemies. Whether they’re towering Zeugles or Renans with mind-blowing Astral Arte abilities, these foes will surely give you a run for your money.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Remap Buttons & Change Controls

Tales of Arise is the newest entry in the series and it comes with a number of gameplay differences when it comes to combat. If you’re wondering how to customize your controls, we can help. Here’s how to remap buttons and change controls in Tales of Arise. Remapping Buttons &...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Unlock New Titles & Get Skills

Titles are a series staple, and they’re back in Tales of Arise to provide characters with passive buffs and new artes. If you’re wondering how to earn more Titles, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to unlock new Titles in Tales of Arise. Unlocking New Titles in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Boss Guide: How To Defeat the Great Spirit

The Great Spirit is considered to be one of the final enemies players will face in Tales of Arise. What makes this boss interesting is the fact that it is not only strong but very durable as well. In fact, it is so hard to defeat that players need to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamespew.com

How to Change Your Target in Tales of Arise

As you’ll be doing a lot of fighting in Tales of Arise, it’s important to learn the ins and outs of its battle system. One thing you might have missed in the early hours of the game, for example, is how to change your target during battle. Most of the fights you get into as you play through Tales of Arise face you off against multiple opponents after all. And targeting the right enemy at the right time can turn the tide of a battle.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise: How to Use the Flaming Sword

Tales of Arise’s characters each have their own individual perks and move sets so if you’re planning to main Alphen, you’ll definitely want to know how to use the flaming sword. Early in their adventure, Alphen and Shionne discover they can use the flaming edge to liberate their world and have no qualms in doing so. This sword opens Alphen’s move set wide open and adds a nice amount of additional damage to combos as well. It only gets better the further into the game you get as more titles and skills unlock that add to the number of flaming edge skills Alphen can wield. Here’s everything we know on how to use the flaming sword in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise Battle System Explained – How it Works

Tales of Arise has one of the most fun and engaging combat systems out there. That being said, there is a ton to take into account during every single combat encounter. What starts off simple, quickly becomes a very complex combat system and if you miss the tutorials, you’re going to be out of luck, so make sure you pay attention as there are a bunch of moving parts here to keep. A good amount of the combat system is also unlocked through progression in the story and side events, so some of this might be considered spoilers. You’ve been warned, so let’s dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise': How To Fix Controller Support For PC

Bandai’s “Tales of Arise” has finally been released on all platforms, but many PC users have complained about the game’s apparent lack of controller support through Steam. “Tales of Arise” has some weird interactions with how Steam handles input selection and, luckily, there is a way to fix this. The...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Get and Where to Find Stone Fragments

After returning to Ulzebek after completing the Bound and Determined mission in Tales of Arise you can pick up the sub-quest The Hunt for New Arms from Dyron outside the inn. This quest will task you with collecting three stone fragments. While these fragments are needed to complete the quest, they are also needed to upgrade your weapons, so it’s good to know where and how to get them whether you are doing the sub-quest or trying to improve your arsenal. This guide will show you where to find and how to get Stone Fragments in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Life is Strange True Colors: How To Defeat Bridge Troll Without Combat

In chapter three of Life is Strange: True Colors, the quaint town of Haven turns into a magical fantasy land where Alex and Ethan enjoy an exhilarating adventure. This is done through a LARP (live-action role play) event where most of the town dresses up as various fictional characters. Alex and Ethan are tasked with collecting three special stones. However, to do that you will have to face many monsters including the ugly bridge troll. This guide will show you how to defeat the bridge troll in Life is Strange without having to engage in any combat with it.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How To Solve ‘The Mysterious Pair’ Sub-Quest

The Mysterious Pair is a sub-quest that you can start after finishing the quest ‘A Healer and Her Patients’. Upon completing it, you will unlock the opportunity to start The Mysterious Pair by finding the Wonder Bard located in Niez, Mahag Saar. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to solve the riddles in the ‘The Mysterious Pair’ sub-quest in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to level up fast in Tales of Arise: Best way to farm EXP

Tales of Arise features plenty of tough enemies and you’ll need to come prepared if you wish to best them, so what are the fastest ways to level up?. Tales of Arise is one of the best JRPGs to release this year, but even series veterans could find themselves in trouble if you don’t level up your party. From low-level boars to monolithic insectoids, there are plenty of beastly creatures for you to take down when venturing through the regions of Dahna.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Tales of Arise Shionne the Fashion Critic: How to complete and rewards

It’s hard work being hot. Even in a fantasy world like Tales of Arise, replete with actual magic, people are still struggling to look good and choose trendy clothing. One of those people is Shionne, your pink-haired protagonist who’s asked to help clothe a Handsome Nobleman NPC in Ulzebek during the sub-quest Shionne the Fashion Critic.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy