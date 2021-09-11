Tales of Arise: How to Remove Outfits

Tales of Arise’s characters each have their own individual perks and move sets so if you’re planning to main Alphen, you’ll definitely want to know how to use the flaming sword. Early in their adventure, Alphen and Shionne discover they can use the flaming edge to liberate their world and have no qualms in doing so. This sword opens Alphen’s move set wide open and adds a nice amount of additional damage to combos as well. It only gets better the further into the game you get as more titles and skills unlock that add to the number of flaming edge skills Alphen can wield. Here’s everything we know on how to use the flaming sword in Tales of Arise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO