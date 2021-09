LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Shiva Mirzadeh as the new Vice President of Engineering. Shiva will lead the critical development of innovations in Convoso’s dialer platform and features, with a particular focus on further advancing the development of the company’s AI-based solutions. The former leader of engineering at Symantec Corporation, and more recently Signal Sciences will also build out her team to help the company scale in support of aggressive growth goals.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO