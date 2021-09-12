CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Latest: Bangladesh schools open, most staff vaccinated

By The Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh has reopened schools and other educational institutions after 543 days of closure as its virus situation eases and more people are vaccinated. Schools were closed on March 17, 2020, after the virus arrived in the nation of over 160 million people. Authorities decided to reopen after almost 97% of the country’s teachers and staff have been vaccinated, the government says.

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mitchellrepublic.com

Department of the Interior to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff at BIE-managed schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of the Interior will soon be requiring all staff at Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A press release issued Thursday afternoon announced that all educators at BIE-operated elementary and secondary schools, off-reservation boarding schools and affiliated dormitories will be required to receive the full dosage of an FDA-approved vaccine no later than Oct. 15, 2021.
EDUCATION
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

MILWAUKEE — By a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Milwaukee School Board of Directors approved a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff who work at Milwaukee Public Schools. All staff who work at Milwaukee Public Schools are required to be vaccinated by November 1, 2021. All students 12 years and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Decatur Daily

Latest: Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s planning minister has warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Educational Institutions
WTOP

DC charter school tells staff get COVID-19 vaccine or resign

A D.C. charter network has informed its more than 180 staff members that not getting vaccinated by Oct. 29 will leave them out of a job. The mandate comes from Rocketship Public Schools, a national charter network that operates three elementary-level schools in the city. “While we understand that the...
EDUCATION
MinnPost

St. Paul schools require vaccines for teachers and staff

Vaccines needed. KARE reports: “ The St. Paul Board of Education approved in unanimous vote Friday morning a requirement for all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The measure makes the district among the first in the state to do so. … The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 15.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
WWLP 22News

Amherst Regional Public Schools considering vaccine mandate for staff

Amherst Regional Public Schools considering vaccine mandate for staff. Amherst Regional Public Schools considering vaccine mandate for staff. App-based drivers to hold Statehouse rally over collective bargaining bill. Photo exhibit in Beckett outlines firsthand accounts of 9/11. Treevit begins local marijuana delivery for Theory Wellness. Road safety tips for drivers,...
AMHERST, MA
WPFO

Maine health officials publish vaccination rates for school staff

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Nearly 76 percent of school staff in Maine are fully vaccinated. That's above the state average, but some schools are doing much better than others. State officials hope by publicly posting this data each month it will boost vaccination rates even further. Like vaccination rates in general,...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WMTW

Database shows widely varying vaccination rates for school staff

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine introduced a new dashboard this week listing the percentage of workers who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine at each school across the state. Overall, 75.59% of school staff members are fully vaccinated. That number has school workers out-pacing the general population, which according...
MAINE STATE
The Decatur Daily

WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

Latest: Second Chinese city sees outbreak of delta variant

BEIJING — A second city in southeastern China has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in a delta variant outbreak that started late last week. The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 59 new cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, more than doubling the total to 102. All are in Fujian province on China’s east coast.
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy