Julie Jason: Celebrating 401(k) Day with a challenge

Not every employer offers a 401(k) as a retirement savings vehicle. Even without one, you can still make sure you’re on track to retire on time. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), it’s easy to build up your savings for retirement. The money is automatically deposited from your paychecks ‘pre-tax,’ without you ever having to think about it. And we all love saving pre-tax — that means that money you would have paid to Uncle Sam instead goes toward your retirement. A win-win! Automatic deposits to your retirement account also mean there’s less chance you’ll spend that money somewhere else. (Out of sight, out of mind!) It’s a great way to pay yourself first, which is one of the cornerstones of building wealth. If you’re fortunate enough to work for a company that offers to match any portion of your contributions, that’s just free money that’s like a rocket-booster to your investment returns.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO