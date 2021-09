First published in 1965, Frank Herbert’s Dune is a work that has been examined and deconstructed by bibliophiles and sci-fi nerds for decades, and while its popularity is unquestionable, it also has plenty of critics. In the case of the latter, some simply can’t get into the prose, but others take issue with perceived larger themes – a standout being that the accusation that the narrative is a version of the ugly white savior trope. This is a particular conversation that has returned to the pop culture forefront in recent months thanks to director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming big screen adaptation, and it’s subject matter that the filmmaker himself has now publicly expressed thoughts about.

