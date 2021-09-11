CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle One hasn’t had great storage choices if you’re a heavy-duty user — you’ve either had to ‘settle’ for 2TB at $10 per month or jump to 10TB at an eye-watering $50 per month. Thankfully, there’s now an in-between option. 9to5Google noticed Google has quietly added a 5TB plan for $25 per month, or $250 per year. That’s half what you’d pay for the 10TB tier, and certainly a better bargain if you didn’t need that much more than the 2TB plan could offer.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebProNews

Google One Now Offers 5TB Plan For $24.99 a Month

Google is now offering a middle-of-the-road storage plan for users, unveiling a 5TB plan for $24.99, filling a major hole in the company’s storage offerings. Google changed the terms of its Photos storage in late 2020, ending its free, unlimited storage option. Users looking to replace that option have been turning to Google One. Paid plans start at 100GB for $1.99, 200GB for $2.99, 2TB for $9.99 and 10TB for $49.99.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Google may add human detection in Chromebooks

According to recent changes on the Chromium Gerritt, human presence detection and facial recognition functionality could be coming to Chromebooks shortly. is working on integrating code for a human presence sensor into Chrome OS, similar to what is available on some Windows laptops. 9to5Google discovered the information. Although the addition...
SOFTWARE
tech.co

Google Workspace Adds More Hybrid Work Features

Hybrid work continues to be a priority for businesses around the world, and Google Workspace is happy to oblige, as the tech giant has added even more hybrid work features to the productivity platform. If you haven't heard the phrase “hybrid work” yet, you must be living under a rock...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google One#Google Store#Android#Tb#News Brig
9to5Google

Google Files ‘Smart Storage’ automatically deletes media backed up to Photos

Google Photos may cost more now, but it still remains one of the best backup services out there for clearing storage on your phone and backing up your photos and videos to the cloud. Now, the Google Files app can automatically delete media from Pixel smartphones that has already been backed up with a feature called “Smart Storage.”
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Adds 27" & 65" Screens To Series One Meet Hardware Lineup

In September last year, Google announced the Series One meeting room kits for Google Meet. It is a suite of hardware that includes a soundbar, two cameras, an ethernet-powered touch controller, a mic pod, and a Meet compute system leveraging first-party technologies. The company has now launched two new Series One devices: Desk 27 and Board 65. Google also announced a speaker dock.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google One gets a new cloud storage tier

We've been patiently waiting for a new Google One tier, reportedly on the way but limited to T-Mobile customers for some reason. But surprise: the service just started offering a new tier ... at ten times the storage. The new 5TB cloud storage option costs $25 a month, slotting in well between the 2TB and 10TB plans.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Add, Hide, and Remove Birthdays in Google Calendar

There’s nothing worse than forgetting the birthday of someone you care about. To ensure that you see those important days, you can add birthdays to Google Calendar. If you decide to hide them or remove one later, it’s just as simple. Note: Per Google, you currently can’t add birthdays from...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

Google Files Brings ‘Smart Storage’ to Free Up Device Storage

The Google Files app is seeing an update that brings a new feature known as “Smart storage.” This is designed to free up your phones from photos or videos that have already been backed up to the cloud. 9to5Google notes that this feature is currently limited to Pixel phones. Meanwhile,...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Do you typically purchase insurance when you buy a new phone?

We've all seen how the prices of the best Android phones have continued to rise over the past several years, while at the same time, the construction of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have become ever more complex. Therefore, it stands to reason that more and more consumers might want to protect their investments however they can.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

PS5 September update adds storage expansion and more

Sony is launching a software update for the PlayStation 5 today and it will be making multiple enhancements and adding new features. Perhaps the most important of the bunch is the option to increase the console’s storage space. Following the update, PS5 owners will be able to install an M.2 SSD, which can store more games and apps on the console.
VIDEO GAMES
newsy.com

Apple Unveils Latest iPhone, Adds More Storage

Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year’s editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic. The pre-recorded video event streamed Tuesday gave Apple...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops, monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of laptops for anyone who loves to take work or their classes on the go. We start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $825 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $275 savings for those interested. This laptop features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 20 hours of regular use. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, a light and sleek design, and WiFi 6E for faster than normal WiFi speeds.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro more specifications confirmed ahead of the launch

After the launch of new Apple products, the next most exciting thing for enthusiasts would be the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch. Google is all set to introduce new members to the Pixel lineup later this fall. The major highlight is going to be Google’s first-ever ultra-premium flagship device, Pixel 6 Pro. While there’s some information that Google has already shared with the public, a lot still remains to be seen. Among the custom-made Pixel-specific Tensor chipset and high-resolution display, expect more flagship-level additions to be there this time.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Apple launches pre-approvals for iPhone 13 on iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple has launched its pre-approval program for the iPhone 13. The program lets you get preapproved for the iPhone 13 on the iPhone Upgrade Program. You can then speed through pre-ordering your iPhone on Friday, September 17. Earlier today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. During the pre-recorded event,...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google tests new Android Auto UI for easier multitasking on small screens

Google is reportedly testing a new interface for Android Auto. The UI change could make multitasking easier on cars with smaller displays. The new UI doesn't appear to be widely available just yet. As Google prepares to ditch the dedicated Android Auto for phones screens app on the best Android...
SOFTWARE
ausdroid.net

Google Messages continues to add convenience to messaging

We’ve seen a lot of growth and changes to the Google Messages app over the last 12 months. The addition of RCS, smart suggestions and reactions is just the start. Now we’re seeing even more in messages, this time it’s making attachments to your message even easier. As originally noted...
INTERNET
CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy