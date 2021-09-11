Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of laptops for anyone who loves to take work or their classes on the go. We start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $825 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $275 savings for those interested. This laptop features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 20 hours of regular use. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, a light and sleek design, and WiFi 6E for faster than normal WiFi speeds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO