Raymond Earl Sims
RAYMOND EARL SIMS, 64, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Teresa Sims; children, Ravyn Sims, Raetonda Sims, and Ken Sims (Shaneka); siblings, Louis Sims, Jr. (Velma), Mayola Sims-Smith (Leotriest), Genoerice Sims-Morrow (Floyd); and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11-12, with services beginning at noon in the Hardy Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 5300 West 12th Street. Due to COVID-19, a facial mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street (501) 372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0