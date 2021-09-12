CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Mary Carlice Dickinson

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARY CARLICE MATHIS DICKINSON passed away at home on September 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was 96. Carlice was born on August 6, 1925, in El Dorado, Ark., the middle child of the late Dessie Woods and William Mathis, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Walter M. Dickinson, Sr., her sister Marguerite Mathis Barger and her brother William "Bill" Mathis, Jr. When she was 10 years old, the family moved to Little Rock and affiliated with the First Baptist Church in 1935. She graduated from Little Rock High School and ran her brother's business for years until the grandbabies started coming.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Austin, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
State
Texas State
City
El Dorado, AR
State
Colorado State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Elizabeth, AR
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Miller
Person
Terry Collins
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy