Mary Carlice Dickinson

MARY CARLICE MATHIS DICKINSON passed away at home on September 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was 96. Carlice was born on August 6, 1925, in El Dorado, Ark., the middle child of the late Dessie Woods and William Mathis, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Walter M. Dickinson, Sr., her sister Marguerite Mathis Barger and her brother William "Bill" Mathis, Jr. When she was 10 years old, the family moved to Little Rock and affiliated with the First Baptist Church in 1935. She graduated from Little Rock High School and ran her brother's business for years until the grandbabies started coming.