Erma Hendrix
ERMA HENDRIX, a Little Rock native born to Earnest P. Fingers and Margaret Crawford Fingers on June 4, 1930, was one of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. Erma attended Dunbar High School, and went on to attend Arkansas Baptist College, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Fort Roots Veterans Hospital. She later completed course work for a Master's degree in Urban Planning and Development from Saint Louis University (Missouri). She did additional graduate studies at Ouachita Baptist University (Arkansas).www.arkansasonline.com
