Robert Louis Ferrell
Robert Louis Ferrell, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 8, 2021, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Born in 1948 in Philadelphia, Penn., Robert, known throughout his life as "Bobby", moved in 1950 with the growing family of his father, William "Bill" Robert Ferrell, and mother, Rita Dougherty Ferrell, to Fayetteville, where Bill became the renowned trainer of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ferrell family continued to prosper, and Bobby thrived in loving chaos with his 10 brothers and sisters, becoming a regular visitor to the Razorback athletic department.www.arkansasonline.com
