CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Robert Louis Ferrell

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Louis Ferrell, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 8, 2021, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Born in 1948 in Philadelphia, Penn., Robert, known throughout his life as "Bobby", moved in 1950 with the growing family of his father, William "Bill" Robert Ferrell, and mother, Rita Dougherty Ferrell, to Fayetteville, where Bill became the renowned trainer of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ferrell family continued to prosper, and Bobby thrived in loving chaos with his 10 brothers and sisters, becoming a regular visitor to the Razorback athletic department.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Little Rock, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Obituaries
City
Austin, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
State
Texas State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Coleman
Person
Bob Prince
Person
Steve Clark
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy