Little Rock, AR

Cheri Lee Davidson Furrow

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheri Lee Davidson Furrow, 91, of Little Rock, passed away September 4, 2021, of Covid 19 complications. She was born to the late William and Lydia Davidson, August 7, 1930, in Rogers, Ark. Cheri Lee graduated from Mount Saint Mary Academy in 1948 and received a BA in Mathematics from the University of Arkansas. She married the late Charles David Furrow and they resided in Springdale, Ark., later relocating in 1961 to West Memphis, Ark. Cheri enjoyed a long career with AT&T that began as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell in 1970. She was a dedicated employee and was quickly promoted to a technical position and relocated to Little Rock, Ark., with her three children. She loved her job and proudly retired with over 30 years of service in 2001.

