CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

William "Bill" David Downs III

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

WILLIAM ‘BILL' DAVID DOWNS, III of Little Rock passed away on September 6, 2021. Bill, 61, was born in Grand Island, Neb., to the late Dr. William David Downs Jr., and Jean Estelle Downs formerly of Arkadelphia. Bill's formative years were spent in Arkadelphia, where he graduated from Arkadelphia High School (Class of 1978) followed by a six-year period spent in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Goldsborough. Upon leaving the Service, Bill enrolled in Arkansas State University, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Radio and Television Production. After working as a DJ in Jonesboro, Bill returned to Little Rock where he continued to develop his true passion in radio production, earning national recognition for his work. He later served as an employee of the Department of Finance and Administration for the State of Arkansas. Bill was a long-time member and former Deacon of Second Presbyterian Church of Little Rock, and was an ardent chorist. An accomplished actor, Bill performed in Praeclara productions such as ‘The Music Man' and ‘HMS Pinafore.' His was a larger-than-life personality with a voice to match and was loved by many. Among the fondest memories were the many deep intellectual conversations that occurred on a garden patio surrounded by family and friends.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
State
North Carolina State
City
Bryant, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Iii#Arkadelphia High School#U S S#Service#Arkansas State University#The Performing Arts
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy