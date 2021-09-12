WILLIAM ‘BILL' DAVID DOWNS, III of Little Rock passed away on September 6, 2021. Bill, 61, was born in Grand Island, Neb., to the late Dr. William David Downs Jr., and Jean Estelle Downs formerly of Arkadelphia. Bill's formative years were spent in Arkadelphia, where he graduated from Arkadelphia High School (Class of 1978) followed by a six-year period spent in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Goldsborough. Upon leaving the Service, Bill enrolled in Arkansas State University, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Radio and Television Production. After working as a DJ in Jonesboro, Bill returned to Little Rock where he continued to develop his true passion in radio production, earning national recognition for his work. He later served as an employee of the Department of Finance and Administration for the State of Arkansas. Bill was a long-time member and former Deacon of Second Presbyterian Church of Little Rock, and was an ardent chorist. An accomplished actor, Bill performed in Praeclara productions such as ‘The Music Man' and ‘HMS Pinafore.' His was a larger-than-life personality with a voice to match and was loved by many. Among the fondest memories were the many deep intellectual conversations that occurred on a garden patio surrounded by family and friends.