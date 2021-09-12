Johnie George Wood, 74, of Bentonville passed away surrounded by his loving family September 9, 2021. He was born June 17, 1947 in Carlsbad, N.M. to the late Raymond D. and Elizabeth Beatrice Smith Wood. He was also preceded by a sister, Beatrice Matthews; his step-mother, Christine Wood and by a daughter-in-law, Linda Wood. Johnie proudly served his country for 24 years and retired as a Major from the United States Air Force before his second career in private industry and retired as a Vice-President of J.B. Hunt. Mr. Wood enjoyed traveling, fast sports cars and listening to his diverse collection of vinyl records. He was also a published author. For many years, he read the entire Bible each year. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Wood; his sons, Johnie (Jennifer) Wood Jr of Houston, Texas and Eric (Sara) Wood of Bella Vista; his grandchildren, Kaleigh (Walter) Whiteside, Lyric, Seth, Grace Ann, Justus, Johnie IV and Eric Wood Jr; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Whiteside; his sister, Carol Adams of New Mexico; numerous extended family members; business associates and fellow service members. A Graveside Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, Mo. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville. Condolences may be shared at www.CallisonLoughFH.com.