CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

David Wayne Randolph

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVID WAYNE RANDOLPH, 66, of North Little Rock, Ark., departed this life September 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, James T. Randolph. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Barbara M. Randolph; mother, Ruth J. Randolph; siblings, Randy Randolph and Danny Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Walk-thru Visitation: Tuesday, 5 – 7 p.m. at Robinson Mortuary North. Service: Wednesday, 9 a.m. at Little Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 8700 N. Rodney Parham Rd., Little Rock, Ark., 72205. Services entrusted to Robinson Mortuary North, 4511 East Broadway, North Little Rock, Ark., (501) 374-0111. "Service You Can Trust." Visit www.robinsonmortuary.com.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
North Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
City
North Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wayne
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy