David Wayne Randolph
DAVID WAYNE RANDOLPH, 66, of North Little Rock, Ark., departed this life September 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, James T. Randolph. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Barbara M. Randolph; mother, Ruth J. Randolph; siblings, Randy Randolph and Danny Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Walk-thru Visitation: Tuesday, 5 – 7 p.m. at Robinson Mortuary North. Service: Wednesday, 9 a.m. at Little Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 8700 N. Rodney Parham Rd., Little Rock, Ark., 72205. Services entrusted to Robinson Mortuary North, 4511 East Broadway, North Little Rock, Ark., (501) 374-0111. "Service You Can Trust." Visit www.robinsonmortuary.com.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0