Magnolia, AR

Joe E. Walthall

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. (ret.) Joe E. Walthall, 82, passed from this life September 8, 2021 and is rejoicing with the Lord. He was born in Magnolia, Ark., on April 14 1939, to the late Coy and Sally Walthall. Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Jan (Harrendorf); and his mother-in-law, Nadine Mauldin. Dr. Walthall is survived by his wife, Charlene (Mauldin); son, Brooks and wife Susie of El Dorado; and two granddaughters: Brooklyn and Audrey Walthall of Conway; as well as nieces, Kristi Barton and Leigh Ann Bennett; and brother-in-law, Cagle Harrendorf, all of Little Rock.

www.arkansasonline.com

