John C. "Jack" Tatera
JOHN C. "JACK" TATERA was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on January 13, 1935. Jack died on September 2, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Leona Tatera; sister, Corrine Manke; nephew, Michael Manke; nieces, Sandy McHugh and Pam Manke. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lulu Tatera, who was the love of his life and traveling companion; son, Greg (Stacey) Tatera; daughter, Kim Bonner; granddaughters, Christine (Buck) Blaine, Lexi (Josh) Shelton; great-grandson, Gentry Blaine; niece, Susan Holmer; nephew, Carter Manke; and many other family members.www.arkansasonline.com
