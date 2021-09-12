CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

John C. "Jack" Tatera

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN C. "JACK" TATERA was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on January 13, 1935. Jack died on September 2, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Leona Tatera; sister, Corrine Manke; nephew, Michael Manke; nieces, Sandy McHugh and Pam Manke. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lulu Tatera, who was the love of his life and traveling companion; son, Greg (Stacey) Tatera; daughter, Kim Bonner; granddaughters, Christine (Buck) Blaine, Lexi (Josh) Shelton; great-grandson, Gentry Blaine; niece, Susan Holmer; nephew, Carter Manke; and many other family members.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Alaska State
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Tatera#Usaf#Uams#The Green Bay Packers#The Bryant Senior Center#Ar
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy