The Labor Day weekend is over, but the wave of workers back in their offices and patronizing nearby businesses that was supposed to follow is more like a trickle. The delta variant of the coronavirus is not finished raging through the U.S. and the vaccinated portion of the population is well short of what would be necessary to return to something like the routines of 2019. Most office-using employers have pushed back plans to resume in-person work, with some now aiming for October, others waiting until 2022, and still others not willing to set a new date.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO