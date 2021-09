by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Aldermen on Tuesday approved an ordinance aimed at curbing the use of single-use utensils at Chicago restaurants. The ordinance would prohibit restaurants from automatically providing most single-use foodware – such as plastic utensils, napkins, or condiment packets – with delivery or take-out orders, unless they’re specifically requested by customers. Restaurants would be able to provide self-serve stations for diners to pick up such disposable utensils and condiment packets themselves. Drive-through restaurants and airport concessions would be exempt from the ban, on the assumption that those customers rely on single-use utensils to eat in their...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO