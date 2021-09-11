Adrienne’s search
The Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach’s 15 Annual Adrienne’s Search for Children’s Cancer Cure virtual fundraiser raised $20,000 this year for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Attending the check presentation last week at sponsor Hermosa Cyclery were (left to right) Woman’s Club’s Liz Ramirez, Betsy Rubino, and President Nancy Wloch; Hermosa Cyclery co-owner Steve Collins; namesake/founder Adrienne Slaughter; CSCRB Executive Director/CEO Joey Shanahan, and CSCRB Development Director Jackie Suiter. Photo by Kevin Cody.easyreadernews.com
