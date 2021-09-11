CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermosa Beach, CA

Adrienne’s search

By Easy Reader Staff
easyreadernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach’s 15 Annual Adrienne’s Search for Children’s Cancer Cure virtual fundraiser raised $20,000 this year for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Attending the check presentation last week at sponsor Hermosa Cyclery were (left to right) Woman’s Club’s Liz Ramirez, Betsy Rubino, and President Nancy Wloch; Hermosa Cyclery co-owner Steve Collins; namesake/founder Adrienne Slaughter; CSCRB Executive Director/CEO Joey Shanahan, and CSCRB Development Director Jackie Suiter. Photo by Kevin Cody.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Society
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Collins
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy