Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters
NEWPORT — The Newport Fire Department is ready to hire three more full-time firefighters thanks to a federal grant. The town council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom, with Rhonda Shinn absent. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved accepting a $559,874 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.www.carolinacoastonline.com
