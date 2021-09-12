CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDaniel accounts for 3 TDs, Southern beats Miles College

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Glendon McDaniel threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Devon Benn also had two rushing TDs, and Southern beat Division II Miles College 41-24 on Saturday night.

Jason Collins, in his first year as Southern’s head coach, got his first career win.

Donte Edwards scored on a 22-yard run gave Miles College a 24-20 with 1:24 left in the third quarter but, two plays from scrimmage later, Craig Nelson took a handoff and ran 68 yards for a score to put Southern (1-1) in front for good. McDaniel hit Marquis McClain for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth and then scored on a 5-yard run to cap the scoring with 7:25 remaining.

Claude Newell III was 15-of-22 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown for Miles College. Edwards finished with 16 carries for 67 yards.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

