Is there really such a thing as the safest car in the world? Anytime you get behind the wheel, you are taking a risk, but automakers, and safety agencies, are constantly striving to improve your odds. However, the way these institutes calculate vehicle safety ratings and crashworthiness can be tricky. Nevertheless, it's something you need to know to help ensure that you buy from the safest car brands when shopping for yourself or your loved ones.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO