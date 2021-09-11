CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Men’s Soccer Dominates Erskine

Cover picture for the articleHARTSVILLE, S.C. - No. 15 Coker Men's Soccer posted a big 4-0 victory over Erskine College in non-conference action on Saturday (Sept. 11) The Cobras offense would stay in control for most of the first half, outshooting Erskine 9-2. Coker would net its first goal of the game early on in the first half from the foot of Jacques Fokam-Sandeu in the second minute of the match, putting the Cobras up 1-0. Coker would score their second goal of the match in the 30th minute when Gabin Guillou would find the back of the net from an Alex Dulous pass, sending Coker up 2-0 into the second half.

gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Downed at Columbia

NEW YORK - GW men's soccer couldn't match Columbia's second-half surge on Friday afternoon, falling 2-0 in a non-conference matchup at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the Lions struck quickly out of the break with two scores in the first 3:33 of the second half to seize control and ultimately claim the home victory.
SOCCER
goexplorers.com

Men's Soccer Suffers Setback at Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The La Salle men's soccer team (1-3) concluded a two-game road trip on Sunday, falling to Navy (3-0-1) by a score of 2-0. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Matt Nocita opened the scoring in the 25th minute for the Midshipmen, scoring his first goal of the season off a pass from Sidney Paris.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
keanathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Blanks Brooklyn in Season Opener

UNION, N.J. (9/4/21) – Raonne Dias scored two of the Cougars three first half goals as the Kean University men's soccer team blanked Brooklyn College 3-0 in their 2021 season opener at the Tony Ochrimenko Classic on Saturday. Shaq Bryan also notched a goal for the Cougars who improve to...
BROOKLYN, NY
gustavus.edu

Men’s Soccer Travels to Colorado Saturday

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team will travel to Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday afternoon to take on Colorado College in a 2:00 p.m. contest. The Gusties enter 0-1 overall while the Tigers are slated to begin season play. Last time out…. The Series: Saturday’s contest marks...
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Falls 2-1 to Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, PA—The Mercyhurst Men's Soccer team went on the road for the first time this season to face Bloomsburg, the Lakers were defeated by the Huskies by a score of 2-1. How it Happened. After back-and-forth play for the first 20 minutes, the Lakers took the early lead. Sean Kerrigan...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
gopios.com

Men’s Soccer Bounces Back with Blowout

OLIVET, Mich. – The Carroll University men's soccer team did not dwell on the tough season opening loss from Wednesday night. The men came out firing on all cylinders to defeat Olivet College 6-0. Six different Pioneers scored goals, all were season firsts. Junior Julius Marks tallied three-points on a goal and assist for Carroll.
OLIVET, MI
daltigers.ca

2021 Men’s Soccer Season Preview

A two-loss season that turned into an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) quarter-final loss in 2019 has left some of the now veterans on the 2021 squad begging to get back on the pitch to fulfill the dream that has eluded the program since 2008. An AUS championship is always hard to come by, especially with teams like Cape Breton and the University of New Brunswick (UNB) safeguarding the route. Dalhousie’s men’s soccer team gives themselves a chance to win year in and year out and this season should be no exception.
SOCCER
fordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw with LIU

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 4, 2021) – It was a picture perfect day at Jack Coffey Field for today’s men’s soccer match between the Fordham Rams and LIU Sharks, but neither squad was able to tally on the scoreboard playing to a 0-0 draw in double overtime. Read the full...
BRONX, NY
kzoo.edu

Men's Soccer Wins at Illinois Tech

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Kalamazoo College men's soccer team won 3-1 at Illinois Tech on Saturday. Aidan Gillig scored twice while Alex Wallace also scored for the Hornets. Colin Halloran, Shun Yonehara, and Michele Alia each had assist. Kalamazoo outshot Illinois Tech 25-7 overall including 11-5 on goal. Gavin Houtkooper...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Metro East Sun

Men's Soccer Back on the Road for Belmont Monday

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville issued the following announcement on Sept. 5. THE COUGARS: Return to the road Monday for a Labor Day matchup at Belmont. LAST TIME: Alex Segura netted a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner to lift SIUE men's soccer to a 3-2 win over Air Force at Korte Stadium Friday.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
nec.edu

Men's Soccer Gameday #3: Union College

The New England College Men's Soccer team wraps up their early-season New York trip, as they head to Schenectady, N.Y. to take on the Dutchmen of Union College at 12:00 pm at College Park Field. New England College moved to 2-0 on the year on Saturday, as they beat Bryant...
HENNIKER, NH
lynchburgsports.com

Men's soccer cruises by Greensboro

Newport News, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's soccer team exploded for four goals Sunday en route to a comfortable 4-1 win over Greensboro at the Steve Shaw Classic hosted by Christopher Newport University. Four different Hornets found the back of the net. Bhayle Kearns started off the scoring frenzy,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
odusports.com

Men’s Soccer Hits the Road to Take on Campbell

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team packs up and heads down to Buies Creek, N.C. to take on Campbell Thursday night at 7 p.m. Old Dominion (1-1-0) prevailed against Loyola in its home opener on Friday winning 1-0. Djibril Doumbia achieved his first clean sheet of the season while Karan Mandair scored his second goal in two games. Head Coach Alan Dawson is just two wins shy of his 250th win for Old Dominion.
SOCCER
edglentoday.com

Cougars Men's Soccer Team Blanked at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont held SIUE men's soccer to just seven shots Monday, on its way to a 1-0 victory at E.S. Rose Park. SIUE dropped to 1-2-1 with the loss. Belmont is now 2-2-0. The Bruins took a first half lead and were content to defend in the second...
SOCCER
bluegoldnews.com

WVU Men’s Soccer Draws With Loyola

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team settled for a 0-0, double-overtime draw against Loyola (Maryland) on Monday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. On the heels of a pair of top-20, home victories last week, the Mountaineers found everything but the winning goal in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
goredfoxes.com

Men’s Soccer Drops Overtime Match At UAlbany

ALBANY, New York – Junior goalkeeper Dylan McDermott made four saves in his first collegiate start, but UAlbany outlasted Marist with a goal in overtime to secure a 1-0 decision on Tuesday evening at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. The loss drops the Red Foxes to...
Old Gold Black

Men’s soccer wins thriller against Cornell

After 100 minutes of missed opportunities, rebuffed attacks and physical play, Kyle Holcomb leaped into the air and netted a sudden-death winner to propel the No. 18 Demon Deacons to victory over unranked Cornell. Following a tough opening two matches (including an upset loss to VCU), the Wake Forest men’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
daltigers.ca

Men's soccer Tigers drop home opener

In the lone match between the two squads this season, the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds men's soccer team spoiled Dalhousie's home opener on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory in front of 250 fans at Wickwire Field. The first 18 minutes of the match saw six corner kicks...
SOCCER
Herald-Dispatch

Herd takes on Chanticleers in men's soccer

HUNTINGTON — The seventh-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on new Conference USA member Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hoops Family Field. The Thundering Herd enters the match at 1-1-0 overall and the Chanticleers come in at 0-1-1. This will be Marshall’s first league match of the season. Coastal Carolina is 0-0-1 in conference action after playing to a 0-0 draw against No. 14 Kentucky to open the season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
usfdons.com

Men's Soccer Set for Clash at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Following a tough defeat at UC Santa Barbara on Friday, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team will aim to get back on track when they square off against Cal Poly (1-1-1) on Monday night. GAME 4 INFORMATION . Date/Time: Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 –...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

