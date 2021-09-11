No. 15 Men’s Soccer Dominates Erskine

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - No. 15 Coker Men's Soccer posted a big 4-0 victory over Erskine College in non-conference action on Saturday (Sept. 11) The Cobras offense would stay in control for most of the first half, outshooting Erskine 9-2. Coker would net its first goal of the game early on in the first half from the foot of Jacques Fokam-Sandeu in the second minute of the match, putting the Cobras up 1-0. Coker would score their second goal of the match in the 30th minute when Gabin Guillou would find the back of the net from an Alex Dulous pass, sending Coker up 2-0 into the second half.