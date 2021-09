In writing to the Corinthians, Paul reminds them of the maxim, “Bad company ruins good morals (1 Corinthians 15:33).”. Paul writes this relative to the acceptance by some in the Corinthians congregation of the false doctrine that there would be no resurrection, asking them, “how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead (cf. 1 Corinthians 15:12; ESV)?” He concludes that their willingness to believe such heretical ideas was itself corrupt, urging them to “wake up from their drunken stupor,” and “do not go on sinning (1 Corinthians 15:34).”

