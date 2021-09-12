CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retail Investors Will Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

By Casey Carrillo
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo HODL bitcoin is to love bitcoin. And love, being the primary experience which we were set upon this earth for, should be spread like pollen in the wind. If you truly love the people around you, you need to be educating them about bitcoin. Every single time a negative event occurs that is a direct result of the fiat standard that we live in, they must be reminded of this. Knowledge is power, and in a society with a crumbling monetary system, power is key to maintaining stability for your loved ones.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

What Is the 'Golden Cross,' and Why Are Bitcoin Investors Obsessed With It?

For many Bitcoin investors there’s nothing better than looking at a price chart and seeing the vaunted “golden cross.” At the same time, its dark twin, the “death cross,” can strike fear into the YOLO-est of hearts. While cryptocurrency is new, studying price charts -- looking for patterns in graphs...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Driving#Hodl#Fiat
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Generation Z Loves Bitcoin

I am a zoomer, you may have heard of us — self entitled, spoiled and good at tech. I recently graduated from high school, attended university and entered the workforce. If you have done any of these things in your life then there is a good chance that you’re a human, and this article is relevant to you. Although this writing is tailored to younger demographics it still applies to everyone.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Fixes The Money, Saves The World

Two things are undeniable: We are living in times of massive change, and Bitcoin is a part of it. We are living in times of massive change, a “fourth turning.” The book “The Fourth Turning” by Strauss and Howe covers centuries of history and shows that demographics and other factors lead to massive change in societies every 100 years or so.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Supply Dynamics Indicate Upcoming Bitcoin Price Rise

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. We have been covering the bullish bitcoin supply dynamics extremely closely over the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

$12 Billion Locked In Solana Shutdown! OpenSea Employee Crisis

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. Episode Summary:On today’s Moon Or Bust:Solana ShutdownPhantom Wallet InterviewOpenSea Employee NFT Crisis tweet$50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction from a single entityiPhone costs 0.24 ETHMoon or Bust – To Play Moon or Bust go to https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyCoins talked about in the show today:Solana, Ethereum, REN, Tezos(XZT)Guests:CEO of Phantom Wallet Brandon Resources:Subscribe to our Benzinga Crypto Youtube Channel Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices by Market CapCheck Out Other Benzinga Podcasts Here:Check Out All Benzinga Crypto News HereGet Moon or Bust Crypto Merch Here Join the Telegram: https://t.me/moonorbustBZ for 25% of Moon or Bust Podcast swag.Claim 1000 ZING airdrop: https://www.benzinga.com/zing Meet The Hosts:Brian MoirSolidity and React Developer | Blockchain Enthusiast | Decentralized Internet Advocate | Crypto investor since 2012https://twitter.com/moirbrian Logan RossBlockchain Analyst @ Benzinga | President @ Wolverine Blockchain | Crypto investor and educator since 2016https://twitter.com/logannrossRyan McNamaraBought sub $90 ETH during the bear market | Liquidated on ByBit | Was into DeFi before it was cool | Ran ASIC mining operation in 2016 (sorry planet Earth) | $UNI Bag Holderhttps://twitter.com/ryan15mcnamaraDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$12 Billion Locked In Solana Shutdown! $50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. $50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction from a single entity. Moon or Bust – To Play Moon or Bust go to https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrency. Coins talked about in the show today:. Solana, Ethereum, REN, Tezos(XZT) Guests:. CEO of...
MARKETS
therealdeal.com

385 First Ave requiring Bitcoin for retail condo sales

Three retail condominiums at 385 First Avenue are up for sale for $29 million. There’s just one catch: only Bitcoin will be accepted. Magnum Real Estate Group is selling the property — also known as CODA — in partnership with brokerage Meridian Investment Sales and Bitpay, a cryptocurrency payment service, which will process the transaction.
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Greenidge Generation Orders 10,000 Bitcoin Miners Right After Nasdaq Listing

Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation announced on September 15 it had ordered 10,000 S19j Pro bitcoin mining rigs from Bitmain to expand the company's mining fleet. The new machines, expected to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2022, could deploy an additional 1,000 petahashes (PH) of hashrate capacity to Greenidge's anticipated facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Bitcoin is heading for a golden cross on the daily chart! A golden cross is when the 50-day moving average passes the 200-day moving average to the upside. While the technical indicator is nothing more than a simple indicator of an asset’s momentum and recent price trends, it is one that is particularly followed and watched by traders and large capital allocators in the financial system.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Fixes The Modern Fiat Ponzi Scheme

After a couple of years of studying Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar that I was raised to trust like it was some faceless god, I eventually started valuing everything in Bitcoin’s satoshis instead of the U.S. dollar. The biggest reason wasn’t because of Bitcoin either. It was the U.S. dollar’s...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Climbing Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) are both up more than 5.5% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is also up a more modest 3% so far today. The rise is a follow through from Monday when well-known stock picker Cathie Wood had positive comments about the two primary digital currencies.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Allows Itself to Buy Bitcoin ETFs in Canada

The investment firm has opened yet another door for gaining exposure to Bitcoin – this time, the focus goes to Canada. Ark Investment Management – the investment firm owned by notorious Bitcoin-bull Cathie Wood – is now allowing one of its funds to invest in Canada’s Bitcoin ETFs, creating more opportunity for BTC exposure.
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Magnum Real Estate Group Accepting Bitcoin for Gramercy Park Retail Sale

Magnum Real Estate Group plans to accept bitcoin as a payment option for the sale of three ground-floor retail shops at 385 First Avenue, worth about $29 million. The retail spaces, which cover 9,000 square feet in total, are leased to M&T Bank, eatery Mighty Pita and clinic ProHEALTH Urgent Care, South China Morning Post reported. Meridian Investment Sales is the brokerage firm representing Magnum in the deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
etftrends.com

ARK Internet ETF Could Make Room for Bitcoin ETFs

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) isn’t the typical internet exchange traded fund. That much is evident from it being an internet ETF with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the largest holding. Over the course of its seven years on the market, the actively managed ARK Invest ETF has also...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy