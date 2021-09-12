Retail Investors Will Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. Episode Summary:On today’s Moon Or Bust:Solana ShutdownPhantom Wallet InterviewOpenSea Employee NFT Crisis tweet$50 Billion Bitcoin Transaction from a single entityiPhone costs 0.24 ETHMoon or Bust – To Play Moon or Bust go to https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyCoins talked about in the show today:Solana, Ethereum, REN, Tezos(XZT)Guests:CEO of Phantom Wallet Brandon Resources:Subscribe to our Benzinga Crypto Youtube Channel Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices by Market CapCheck Out Other Benzinga Podcasts Here:Check Out All Benzinga Crypto News HereGet Moon or Bust Crypto Merch Here Join the Telegram: https://t.me/moonorbustBZ for 25% of Moon or Bust Podcast swag.Claim 1000 ZING airdrop: https://www.benzinga.com/zing Meet The Hosts:Brian MoirSolidity and React Developer | Blockchain Enthusiast | Decentralized Internet Advocate | Crypto investor since 2012https://twitter.com/moirbrian Logan RossBlockchain Analyst @ Benzinga | President @ Wolverine Blockchain | Crypto investor and educator since 2016https://twitter.com/logannrossRyan McNamaraBought sub $90 ETH during the bear market | Liquidated on ByBit | Was into DeFi before it was cool | Ran ASIC mining operation in 2016 (sorry planet Earth) | $UNI Bag Holderhttps://twitter.com/ryan15mcnamaraDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy.

